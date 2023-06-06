As per company's statement, Mishu and Rajat's extensive expertise and leadership will be important in the next leg of Novatr's journey to transform the AEC industry

YC-backed edtech startup Novatr has announced the appointment of two new members to their leadership team to accelerate their hyper growth trajectory. According to an official statement by the company, Mishu Ahluwalia (ex-founder of GoHive Coworking, KIWI and Roofpik.com) has been appointed as the Chief of Staff and Rajat Tiwari as the Vice President of Sales.

"We are delighted to welcome Mishu and Rajat to our growing leadership team. 2023 will be a crucial year for us as we double down on our profitability goals and achieve higher benchmarks. During this period, it is important to have partners who can positively contribute to the company's growth. Mishu and Rajat's extensive expertise and leadership will be important in the next leg of Novatr's journey to transform the AEC industry," said Harkunwar Singh, co-founder, Novatr.

As per the statement, Mishu brings more than 22 years of experience in building and growing startups across the technology, real estate, and e-commerce domain. His expertise lies in driving scale for businesses across B2B and B2C verticals and has a successful track record in building sustainable and profitable business models. On the other side, the company claims that Rajat has held leadership roles at leading EdTech startups like Byju's and will be responsible for driving Novatr's projected revenue growth of 12 times by FY2024, adding that as the vice-president of sales at Novatr, Rajat will play a key role in establishing sales processes across verticals and fostering cross-functional collaborations within departments. His addition to the team will be pivotal in terms of driving Novatr's projected revenue growth and expansion.

Started in 2021, Novatr is an edtech startup focused on transforming the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. The startup was founded by Harkunwar Singh, Vipanchi Handa, Mehul Kumar, and Chaithanya Murali, with an aim to bridge the gap between traditional AEC education and the fast-evolving technological landscape, empowering learners to become future-ready professionals.