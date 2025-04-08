Eloelo to Raise INR 114 Cr in Series B Round to Fuel Growth The funds will be used to expand Eloelo's operations, support working capital needs, and strengthen its balance sheet.

Bengaluru-based social gaming and live entertainment startup Eloelo is set to raise INR 114 crore in a Series B funding round. The round is being led by Play Ventures, Gameskraft Technologies, WestBridge Ventures, and Kalaari Capital, according to a filing with the Registrar of Companies.

The funds will be used to expand Eloelo's operations, support working capital needs, and strengthen its balance sheet.

As per the filing, the company will issue 1,696 Series B compulsorily convertible preference shares at a price of INR 6,73,997 each.

Post-funding, WestBridge Ventures will hold the largest stake at 16.53%, followed by Kalaari Capital at 6.35%, Play Ventures at 3.38%, and Gameskraft at 2.12%.

Founded in 2020 by Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Kumar Dubey, Eloelo combines interactive live streams with games and social content. The platform has grown rapidly, recently crossing 85 million users on the Google Play Store.

The company had earlier raised USD 22 million in a pre-Series B round in September 2023, with investors including Lumikai and Courtside Ventures.

Despite strong growth, Eloelo reported a revenue of INR 4.8 crore in FY24, up from INR 2.1 crore in FY23. However, its losses also widened to INR 99.1 crore in FY24 from INR 43.4 crore a year earlier.

As India's creator economy continues to boom, Eloelo aims to cement its position as a key player in the space.
