Elon Musk Admits His Mistake In Firing Ligma and Johnson And Welcomes Them Back To Twitter

Elon Musk taking over Twitter has become a hot topic due to his actions that followed right after. Musk is now admitting to a mistake he made at Twitter with mass layoffs where 50 per cent of Twitter's staff was sacked. He tweeted, "Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes". He then welcomes the two employees, Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson back to Twitter who had never actually worked there.

When the news of Musk firing 50 per cent of Twitter's staff spread, two pranksters Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson, pretended to be fired from Twitter as well. The duo tricked many into believing they lost their jobs at the social media company with a photograph of them leaving the Headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco carrying a box of their belongings in their hands. Musk reacted with a tweet, "Ligma Johnson had it coming". He also called their prank, "one of the best trolls ever".

Musk's joke however, did not go over well with the people. Keeping in mind the original prank took place amidst Musk's radical sacking of half the staff including veteran engineers at Twitter. When an experienced engineer publicly questioned him about his decision, Musk sacked the employee with a tweet, "He's fired". The ex-employee spoke to Forbes about not receiving any intimation from the company before his abrupt dismissal and he called Elon Musk's team "a bunch of cowards".

After acquiring the company on October 27, he fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other Board of Directors. Reportedly the company has sacked 7,500 employees in "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path". These layoffs were mostly done over email. Some employees also sued the company in California for allegedly not giving enough notice period before firing them.

There were also some users on Twitter who did not understand that this grand act of 'acceptance' was just a prank.