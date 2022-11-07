Elon Musk Confirmed Employees At Twitter Previously Charged $15,000 To A User For The Blue Tick

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk publicity agreed to a statement made by a user that alleged, previously Twitter employees charged $15,000 for accounts to be verified. Since Musk's reign began on Twitter, he shocked users by announcing the new subscription mandate called Twitter Blue. Where the users who 'sign up now' would receive a blue tick like 'celebrities'.



Recently, a user alleged that this is not the first time Twitter is charging for verification on accounts. They said twitter employees privately demanded a sum of $15,000 for the verified status.



@WSBCHairman said, "Twitter employees were selling verification for upwards of $15,000. For certain accounts, mine included, they would refuse to verify you through the standard application and then privately offer to verify you for $$ behind the scenes. Investigation needed".



Elon replied to the tweet with, "yup". His controversial confirmation on the same shouldn't seem as jarring, given his recent history with the company.



Musk's first actions after newly taking over Twitter was to fire the CEO and several board of directors. Twitter also informed employees that they will be informed about layoffs in "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path".



The mail also mentioned "We will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday". Further adding "We recognize this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is, unfortunately, necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward".

