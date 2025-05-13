Ex-NFTFN Co-founder Abhishek Gupta Unveils PlayPe for Real-Time Cricket Engagement With a strong focus on compliance, user trust, and interactive match-time gameplay, it's set to launch on Android and iOS by September 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Abhishek Gupta, Founder of PlayPe

Abhishek Gupta, former Co-founder and CMO of NFTFN (now Xtrading), has announced his next entrepreneurial venture — PlayPe, an online skill-gaming platform for cricket fans in India.

The app, which aims to launch between August and September 2025, promises to redefine cricket engagement by turning spectators into participants.

PlayPe offers a real-time, skill-based gaming experience where users make informed decisions during live cricket matches and win real cash rewards. With compliance at its core, the platform ensures age-gated access, mandatory KYC, and a responsible gaming framework.

"Cricket isn't just a sport in India — it's part of our identity," said Abhishek Gupta, Founder of PlayPe. "PlayPe turns fans into active participants, rewarding their insights, timing, and cricketing mind — not luck."

Gupta exited NFTFN in January 2025 after 3.5 years of building the crypto derivatives brand, helping raise over USD 1.1 million in funding. His new focus is on leveraging India's passion for cricket with a mobile-first product tailored to Bharat's digitally savvy audience.

PlayPe's intuitive interface and regional language support make it accessible to a broad user base. With fast, transparent payouts and real-time gameplay, the app aims to bridge the gap between fandom and engagement.

