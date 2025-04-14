Expert Dojo will invest USD 15 million in 20–25 early-stage Indian startups across fintech, B2B, SaaS, and AI, offering global scalability support, funding up to USD 1 million, and international mentorship.

Early-stage venture capital firm and growth accelerator, Expert Dojo, has announced an initial investment of USD 15 million in Indian startups, marking a significant milestone in its India strategy. The announcement was made during the Expert Dojo Investors Conclave 2025 held in Bangalore, where the Southern California-based firm unveiled its USD 100 million third global fund.

The firm plans to deploy the first tranche of USD 15 million over the next year, supporting 20 to 25 early-stage startups across sectors such as fintech, B2B, SaaS, and AI. While sector-agnostic, the fund is focused on companies with global scalability. Startups can expect funding cheques ranging from USD 50,000 to USD 1 million, along with access to Expert Dojo's international mentorship and go-to-market networks.

"Having previously invested in over 300+ startups globally, we are now setting our sights on replicating that success with our India-focused fund. This fund connects global investors to India's growth story. For founders, we bring three things: capital, experience and a network that opens doors. By building strong partnerships, we want to help Indian startups grow and compete internationally," said Brian Mac Mahon, Founder and Managing Partner at Expert Dojo.

The firm has already backed over 30 Indian startups including Bhive, Cloudworx, Consuma, Mugafi, and Doqfy. Over the next 2 to 3 years, it plans to invest an additional USD 30 million in the country's startup ecosystem.

Founded in 2018, Expert Dojo has built a reputation for supporting high-growth pre-seed and seed-stage tech startups with a focus on diversity—41% of its investments are in female-founded companies.

The firm also revealed plans to replicate its "Data Cities" project, currently under development near San Francisco, in India.