First Citizens BancShares Expands in India with New GCC in Bengaluru New Bengaluru office reflects the company's strategic focus on building a high-performing, future-ready workforce

By Ayushman Baruah

First Citizens

First Citizens India, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed First Citizens BancShares, Inc., is expanding its presence in India with the opening of a new global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru—reinforcing India's role as a premier GCC hub for delivering enterprise-wide solutions.

First Citizens Bank is one of the top 20 banks in the US, with more than USD 200 billion in assets and over 17,000 associates worldwide.

First Citizens said its investment in the new facility recognizes India's role as a strategic destination for the bank. "It's GCC, First Citizens India, plays a pivotal role supporting the company's operations. With expanded capacity and a collaborative design, the new workplace supports core areas including Technology, Enterprise Operations, Finance, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, and Credit Administration. The expansion comes amid the bank's continued investment in digital transformation, operational resilience, and building talent to meet evolving client needs," the company said in a statement.

"Our decision to expand our footprint in the established hub of Bengaluru allows us to strategically leverage the country's vast talent pool and directly support the long-term commitment to our enterprise vision," said Jeff Ward, Chief Strategy Officer, First Citizens Bank.

This new facility offers its employees a digitally-enabled work environment that encourages cross-functional collaboration, continuous learning, and career development, the company said.

Aimed at building financial security for its key stakeholders, the new Bengaluru office strengthens the bank's operational capabilities and underscores its commitment to supporting the ambitions of its clients, colleagues and communities.

Satya Prakash Ranjan, Country Head & Head of Technology, First Citizens India, said, "As we continue to modernise and scale the bank's technology platforms, this facility and our local team give us the flexibility and environment needed to deliver enterprise-grade solutions across a variety of functions. We are hiring and welcome colleagues to help us deliver business solutions based on the bank's shared values of client-first service, a commitment to excellence, empathy, respect for differences, and forward-looking abilities."

The worldwide banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is expected to hit a market size of USD 25.7 trillion by the end of FY 2025-26, according to a report by GCC enabler Inductus. India's role in fueling this growth is also noted in the report, especially the way it has become a destination of choice for BFSI GCCs.

The findings of the Inductus report indicate that Asia-Pacific will become the driving force behind BFSI sector growth globally. In this thriving region, India is a special case of success, with its forward-thinking fintech industry set to grow to a staggering USD 83.48 billion by 2025.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

