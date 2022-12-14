Hexo Raises Pre-Seed Funding Led By Antler

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Generative AI startup Hexo has raised pre-Seed funding led by Antler India, via the VC firm's Antler India Residency initiative. Hexo is building an open-source image generation API that offers a wide range of controls to make image generation much more predictable and accurate. This fine-tuner product for enterprises will enable them to easily build custom image generation engines based on the company's design language, products, characters, IP etc.

"We have been closely following the developments in the AI space, and the potential of this disruptive technology just cannot be ignored. Generative AI is a new technology platform that will need a set of infrastructure, tooling companies to lay the rails to make it easier for organizations, startups and individuals to leverage its power. We are thrilled to back Hexo, a company formed at our first-ever Antler India Residency, in their journey building the critical infrastructure layer for generative AI. In Kunal and Vignesh, we see a team that is technically adept to keep up with this fast evolving space and has the chops to build a global product for scale," Nitin Sharma, partner at Antler India.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Antler is on a mission to fundamentally improve the world by enabling and investing in the world's most exceptional people, by supporting the teams with deep business model validation and providing a global platform for scaling.

"Our first product is a fine-tuner for enterprises to build custom image generation engines. AI image generation has taken the technology world by storm but is mostly great at creating art for art's sake. For enterprises to make use of this bleeding edge technology, they need a high degree of customisation and image generation within a narrow framework. We are enabling them to do this," said Vignesh Baskaran, co-founder, Hexo.