Around 11,223 startups shut down in 2025 (year-to-date), a 30 per cent increase from the 8,649 closures recorded in 2024, according to data from Tracxn. The trend marks a signal for a country that, as of early 2025, has over 1.5 lakh startups recognised by Startup India. The wave of shutdowns has raised concerns about whether India's innovation-led growth story is entering a slowdown or simply undergoing a necessary correction.

The years 2020-22 saw a flood of venture capital into Indian startups, with many young companies scaling rapidly on the back of easy capital and high valuations. But as the funding environment tightened, those built on shaky fundamentals began to falter.

In the post-boom phase, investors have turned cautious, demanding profitability, sustainable models, and proof of traction before writing cheques.

According to data from Tracxn, out of a study set of 339 deadpooled companies in 2025 (YTD), only 4 companies had raised funding. The study also said that B2C e-commerce alone saw 5,776 closures, followed by enterprise software with 4,174 and SaaS with 2,785. These are the same sectors that were once considered "engines of India's digital economy."

Venture Capital money is also gearing up for a sectoral shift, as firms' bets turn more strategic and the focus on newer "frontier" markets is now higher than before.

Pranav Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital, said that "Startups translating frontier R&D into commercial products will attract both private equity and public grant capital.

"As India's GDP moves beyond USD 5T, the venture ecosystem is set for a structural shift. Deep tech, spanning advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, health tech, biotech, AI, and defence, will define the next wave of innovation beyond consumer internet, fintech, and SaaS."

Alongside yearly shifts, venture Capital (VC) investments in India slowed down in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3'25) amid an uncertain geopolitical environment, according to a KMPG Q3'25 Venture Pulse Report.

The slowdown was driven in large part by global geopolitical uncertainties and significant trade tensions with the US, according to the report, which said that "while interest in India remains

high, VC investors have found it difficult to predict what might happen day-to-day, leading them to hold back from making any major funding decisions."

Nitish Poddar, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity, KPMG in India, said, "And macros are still strong, the capital markets are still vibrant, and a lot of capital has been raised that will need to get deployed, so funding should increase as uncertainties calm. But investors are going to be focused heavily on the path to profitability and cash flows because without those, you won't get a capital market exit," said Poddar.

Reasons could range from startups' ability to adapt to a changing market and demands, or even underperformance. But experts like Ashish Kumar feel that the reallocation of capital is a structural shift, one that began a few years ago and has only accelerated over the past year with rising frictions in global trade.

"The tailwinds are undeniable: government policy is actively steering capital into strategic sectors such as health-tech, defence, communications, and space, while global realignments are fuelling demand for resilient, domestically anchored solutions. For investors, the real opportunity lies in decoding this sectoral growth and backing business models that can scale without heavy capex. The most forward-looking companies are leveraging frontier technologies like AI and DeepTech to harness this moment, and they will be at the forefront of value creation in India," said Kumar.