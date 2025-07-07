Khetika Secures $18M in Series B Led by Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital The equity round also saw continued support from existing backers, including Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums, as per an official statement.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Clean-label food startup Khetika has raised USD 18 million in its Series B round, with participation led by the Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital. The equity round also saw continued support from existing backers, including Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums, as per an official statement.

Launched in 2017, Khetika offers a diverse range of food products such as batters, chutneys, millet-based staples, and spices. The Mumbai-headquartered brand claims to operate a tech-enabled supply chain that sources directly from farmers across 14 Indian states.

The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its brand presence, ramp up manufacturing capacity, expand internationally, and broaden its product offerings. While Khetika is witnessing strong growth in quick commerce channels, nearly 75 per cent of its revenue continues to come from traditional retail networks.

"Indian households increasingly demand clean-label, health-focused foods that deliver on nutrition and transparency, precisely what Khetika provides. The Khetika team has demonstrated an exceptional grasp of sourcing networks, product development, and the retail distribution landscape, and has built technology that drives measurable impact across the supply chain. It's exciting to partner with them on this journey," said Adithya Bharadwaj, Principal, Anicut Capital.

With this round, Khetika's total funding raised stands at approximately USD 25 million. Around 30 per cent of the latest infusion will go toward secondary share sales, providing partial exits to early investors such as SIDBI Venture Capital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Cyprus-based Maritime Companies Announce FDI of ₹10,000 Cr for the Indian Shipping Sector

The FDI is marked as the largest ever in the Indian shipping sector since this sector was opened to 100% FDI in the year 2005.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

101 Small Business Ideas to Match Your Personality, Investment, Skills & Goals

Still stuck on what biz to start? Use AI to uncover 101 custom ideas aligned with your skills, values & lifestyle—plus a 90-day roadmap to launch with clarity.

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

How to Build a Side Hustle That Stands on Its Own — Without Burning Out

Ready to take your side hustle to the next level? This article shows you how to turn it into its own unique brand that gets noticed and grows on its own.

By Adam Horlock
News and Trends

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

By Nirvek Khandolia
News and Trends

Commercial Vehicle Sales Volume to See Moderate Growth in FY26: CareEdge Ratings

The report said that it expects the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment to grow by 2-4 per cent in FY26, while the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) segment is projected to grow by 4-6 per cent during the same period.

By Entrepreneur Staff