The equity round also saw continued support from existing backers, including Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums, as per an official statement.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clean-label food startup Khetika has raised USD 18 million in its Series B round, with participation led by the Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital. The equity round also saw continued support from existing backers, including Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums, as per an official statement.

Launched in 2017, Khetika offers a diverse range of food products such as batters, chutneys, millet-based staples, and spices. The Mumbai-headquartered brand claims to operate a tech-enabled supply chain that sources directly from farmers across 14 Indian states.

The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its brand presence, ramp up manufacturing capacity, expand internationally, and broaden its product offerings. While Khetika is witnessing strong growth in quick commerce channels, nearly 75 per cent of its revenue continues to come from traditional retail networks.

"Indian households increasingly demand clean-label, health-focused foods that deliver on nutrition and transparency, precisely what Khetika provides. The Khetika team has demonstrated an exceptional grasp of sourcing networks, product development, and the retail distribution landscape, and has built technology that drives measurable impact across the supply chain. It's exciting to partner with them on this journey," said Adithya Bharadwaj, Principal, Anicut Capital.

With this round, Khetika's total funding raised stands at approximately USD 25 million. Around 30 per cent of the latest infusion will go toward secondary share sales, providing partial exits to early investors such as SIDBI Venture Capital.