We've all heard the term "renaissance man," a compliment reserved for those exceptional few who excel in various fields. In our rapidly advancing digital age, it takes a unique kind of Renaissance figure to thrive and set the tempo of change. Enter Kohji Hirokado: a trailblazer who is navigating the winds of innovation. This marketing maestro has left an indelible imprint on renewable energy as well as soaring to the dizzying heights of blockchain technology. Hirokado is a virtuoso, playing the orchestra of business with an uncanny rhythm, dancing with the future, and often leading the way.

The journey began in the early 2000s when the fresh-faced Hirokado took the helm at HMT Inc. With the air still ringing with the echoes of the dot-com bubble, Hirokado was not deterred. As President and Representative Director, he seamlessly blended tenacity and strategic acumen, illuminating the path to exponential growth for the company in four years. This wasn't just business as usual; it was the dawn of a new era for HMT Inc. And now it was fueled by Hirokado's unrelenting drive for success, his ability to foster strong relationships, and his exceptional knack for driving growth.

From HMT's thriving ecosystem, Hirokado pivoted towards a new challenge—investment management. At the helm of Lion Force International Inc., he plunged into the complex labyrinth of financial instruments. While he wrestled with the intricacies of the financial world, he emerged not just victorious but with an unparalleled understanding of market dynamics. This newfound knowledge would later become his compass, navigating his ventures through the rough seas of the business world.

Driven by the relentless pursuit of a greener future, Hirokado then delved into the world of renewable energy. At Geothermal Power Inc., he championed clean, renewable energy sources, steering the industry toward a more sustainable future.

When the sirens of advertising beckoned, Hirokado answered the call. Co-founding Ortive LLC, he injected creativity into his business repertoire, orchestrating innovative strategies that transformed the company into an advertising powerhouse. His ingenuity demonstrated that advertising could be more than just selling; it could be storytelling, problem-solving, and creating meaningful connections.

Today, Hirokado is a founding member and Chief Marketing Officer of CTIA Inc. and the CEO of Altive Holdings. His roles in these influential companies are a testament to his versatility as a leader and innovator, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Similarly, Hirokado has carved a niche for himself in the blockchain world. He has not only contributed to the celebrated blockchain platform Cardano Ada, but he's also an early-bird investor in Ethereum. This is a man who can spot a game-changing opportunity a mile away and isn't afraid to seize it.

Last but not least, there's Tomi. Hirokado's involvement in Tomi's funding round demonstrated his belief in fostering growth in diverse realms of business, and further emphasized his worth as a multifaceted leader.

Innovation and Kohji Hirokado are two words that have become nearly synonymous. His vast experiences and adaptability serve as a guiding beacon for leaders and innovators worldwide. And as we've seen, whether it's harnessing the power of renewable energy or navigating the complex terrains of blockchain, Hirokado has a knack for not just riding the wave of innovation but being the force that triggers it. His is the story of a man who dares to innovate, venture into the unknown, and, most importantly, inspire others to do the same.