Learn How To Win At Life And Business With Rigging the Game

In his new book, Rigging the Game, serial entrepreneur Dan Nicholson teaches readers how to get what they want in life. This includes how to identify biases and turn big goals into actionable steps. He also delves into how entrepreneurs can replace financial anxiety with financial certainty.

Dan graduated summa cum laude from Seattle University with degrees in accounting and information systems before completing a fellowship at the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. He went on to work at Deloitte and various Fortune 500 companies and has been named to CPA Practice Advisor's 40 Under 40 list of global accountants four times.

The founder of multiple finance, accounting, and software companies, Nicholson's true passion is helping purpose-driven entrepreneurs and small business owners achieve financial certainty through his 20-week online course, "Certified Certainty Advisor."

Here are some key takeaways from the book that you can use to improve your financial certainty.

1. Playing Your Own Game

One of the book's most important pieces of advice is for entrepreneurs to play their own game. This means you should create your own set of rules and guidelines to succeed. You should also be aware of the biases that you have so that you can evolve beyond them.

2. Breaking Down Big Goals

Another key piece of advice is to break down big goals into actionable steps and checklists. This will help you stay on track and motivated as you work towards your goals. It is also important to have a clear understanding of what your goal is, so that you can develop a plan to achieve it.

3. Creating Financial Certainty

Financial anxiety is something that many entrepreneurs face. To overcome this, Nicholson advises entrepreneurs to create financial certainty. This can be done by setting aside money each month, so you have a cushion to fall back on if needed. You should also develop a budget, so that you are aware of your spending and can make adjustments as necessary.

"I've realized that every single business owner is facing the same universal problem. And it's the same problem I've been asked to solve throughout my career, the question I've been asked to answer over and over again, and it goes something like this:



'Am I going to be okay?'



Which really translates to 'Am I going to run out of cash?' In other words, while everyone's priorities are different, they are all looking for the same thing: certainty." Dan Nicholson

4. Beating the Odds

If you've ever felt like the odds are stacked against you in life, you're not alone. The odds are often stacked against entrepreneurs, but Nicholson provides tips on how to beat them. He advises entrepreneurs to focus on quality and innovation to stand out from the competition. He also encourages entrepreneurs to take risks and think outside the box to find success.

is a must-read book for any entrepreneur who wants to get ahead. Nicholson's book provides valuable insights on how to play your own game, break down big goals, and create financial certainty. It also offers tips on how to beat the odds and find success despite them being stacked against you.