My Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI) Sdn Bhd has endorsed a privacy-focused age verification solution built on the Zetrix blockchain platform, as governments worldwide move to tighten rules aimed at protecting minors online. The solution is intended to help social media and messaging platforms verify users' age eligibility while limiting the amount of personal data collected and stored.

In recent years, several countries have proposed or enforced regulations restricting access to social media for users below a certain age. These measures are driven by concerns over online safety, mental health, and children's exposure to harmful or inappropriate content. At the same time, regulators and the public have raised concerns about the risks associated with large-scale data collection, particularly when platforms retain sensitive identity information.

In Malaysia, debates around child safety online and responsible social media use have gained momentum. As part of these efforts, Communications Minister YB Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the launch of an industry sandbox on 1 January 2026 to evaluate age assurance solutions. The sandbox aims to support the introduction of a minimum age threshold of 16 for social media use.

According to MBI, the endorsed solution offers a way for platforms to meet these requirements without requiring users to repeatedly upload identity documents or share extensive personal details. Under the system, users verify their identity once through government-recognised identity issuers or verification providers such as MyDigital ID or the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe). This process confirms the user's age using official records, similar to digital checks already used for government or regulated services.

After verification, users receive a secure digital proof of age. This proof does not include full identity records, copies of identity cards, or biometric data. Instead, it confirms only whether the user meets a specific age requirement, such as being above 16.

When signing up for or accessing a social media or messaging service, the user can present this proof, allowing the platform to determine eligibility without receiving unnecessary personal information. Platforms record only the verification outcome, reducing the volume of sensitive data they must manage.

MBI said the solution is designed to balance regulatory compliance, online safety, and privacy. Verification records are limited to what is required for assurance and audit purposes, with strict controls on access. Sensitive materials used during identity checks, such as raw electronic know-your-customer data, are not stored indefinitely and are deleted within defined timeframes to lower the risk of misuse or data breaches. Where required by law, the system can support regulatory or legal processes through authorised and governed channels.

"Across the world, policymakers are looking for ways to better protect young users online, and age verification must therefore be implemented responsibly. MBI is endorsing this age verification capability as a privacy-first, practical approach that helps platform operators meet safety and regulatory expectations while minimising unnecessary handling of personal data," said Azhar Abu Talib, Chief Executive Officer of My Blockchain Infrastructure.

TS Wong, Group Managing Director of Zetrix AI Berhad, said, "Zetrix AI will work with MBI to enable trusted verification that is easy for platforms to adopt and straightforward for users to complete while keeping privacy and data minimisation at the core."

MBI and Zetrix AI said they are inviting social media and messaging platform operators to review the solution through briefings and pilot programmes as Malaysia prepares for potential new age verification requirements.