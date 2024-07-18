Get All Access for $5/mo

NBFC Auxilo Finserve Announces INR 279 Cr Funding from LeapFrog Investments The raised funding will be utilised to expand customer reach, enhance student funding, incorporate technological infrastructure across business processes, and boost the company's institutional lending segment.

Neeraj Saxena, MD and CEO at Auxilo

Auxilo Finserve, an education-focused NBFC, is raising INR 279 crore in equity funding to expand its student lending portfolio and improve educational infrastructure. LeapFrog Investments is contributing USD 30 million through Jade Inclusion Ltd, with existing investors Trifecta Leaders Fund-I and Xponentia Opportunities Fund-II also participating in the round.

Auxilo has entered into definitive agreements with the investors, and the closing of the transaction will happen in the near future, the release states.

The raised funding will be utilised to expand customer reach, enhance student funding, incorporate technological infrastructure across business processes, and boost the company's institutional lending segment.

"LeapFrog's commitment to social impact aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering individuals through education. This investment, along with continued support from our existing investors, will enhance our ability to support students in achieving their academic dreams," said Neeraj Saxena, MD and CEO at Auxilo.

Founded in 2017, Auxilo Finserve provides student loans for education in India and overseas and financing for educational institutions' infrastructure and working capital needs. Promoted by Akash Bhanshali and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Auxilo has served over 12,000 students and financed 170 institutions, leveraging technology for seamless financial access.

The firm claims that its loans and advances have grown at 75% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during FY21–24 and stand at INR 2,878 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Stewart Langdon, Partner and Head of Digital at LeapFrog Investments, said, "LeapFrog is dedicated to supporting springboards into prosperity across a range of sectors in India, from finance and insurance to healthcare and clean technologies. With Auxilo, we see a unique opportunity to enable the best and brightest to pursue their dreams of higher education and training, no matter their financial background. We look forward to working with Neeraj and the team."
