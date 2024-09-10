You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When the RBI Governor said, be as consistent as Rahul Dravid. Shriram Finance Ltd., the flagship company of the Shriram Group wear prompt to recognise the brand ethos Dravid embodies. This partnership with Rahul Dravid, as their Brand Ambassador, unites two iconic entities renowned for their trust and reliability. At the end of 50 years, the company felt Shriram's story was still to unfold. There are a lot of things the company is working on which little is known in the media.

Just as Rahul was the backbone of Indian Cricket, Shriram Finance has been a steadfast partner in the financial journeys of countless individuals and businesses across the nation. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance shared, "At Shriram Finance, our mission has always been to empower our customers by providing them with the financial tools and support they need to succeed. Rahul Dravid, with his commitment and impeccable record in nurturing young talent, aligns perfectly with our goal of enabling growth and success. We are thrilled to have him on board as our brand ambassador."

Speaking to Rahul Dravid, the Former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, he said, "I am honored to be associated with Shriram Finance, a company that has consistently prioritized the needs of its customers. Just as in cricket, where every innings is built on a foundation of trust and resilience, Shriram Finance has been building and supporting the financial journeys of individuals and businesses across India. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company's continued success."

Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 45 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,095 branches and an employee strength of 75,813 servicing to 87.14 lakhs of customers.