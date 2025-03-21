Rasna Focuses on Product Innovation and Network Expansion to Achieve Growth by FY 2030 With Rasna Rich, the brand aims to provide an affordable yet premium alternative to existing mango-based beverages.

Piruz Khambatta, Chairman of Rasna International

Rasna, a household name in instant beverages, has introduced its latest innovation—Rasna Rich, a fruit drink powder concentrate, targeting India's booming INR 20,000 crore fruit drink market. This launch aligns with the global growth of fruit concentrate products, reinforcing Rasna's commitment to product innovation and affordability.

The company's market research has identified thick mango-flavoured drinks as one of the highest-demand segments in India. With Rasna Rich, the brand aims to provide an affordable yet premium alternative to existing mango-based beverages. Each INR 10 sachet yields three glasses, offering an effective price of just INR 3 per glass, a strong value proposition compared to competitors selling at INR 10-INR 20 per glass. Fortified with 21 essential vitamins and minerals, the drink caters to health-conscious consumers while ensuring an indulgent mango taste available year-round.

To strengthen its market presence, Rasna plans to expand its retail footprint to 1 lakh outlets and add new distributors to its network by next year. Currently, Rasna operates with 26 depots, 200 super stockists, 5,000 stockists, and 900 sales personnel, ensuring an extensive reach across 1.8 million retail points in India. The company's 12 manufacturing plants, backed by ISO-22000-2005, HACCP, HALAL, and FSSAI certifications, further reinforce its credibility as a trusted FMCG brand, exporting to over 60 countries.

Piruz Khambatta, Chairman of Rasna International, highlighted the brand's vision: "Rasna has always been synonymous with refreshing, high-quality beverages that bring families together. Our new powder concentrate is a testament to our commitment to innovation, offering consumers a richer and more flavourful experience. With India's concentrated fruit drink market projected to reach USD 537.17 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%, we see immense potential. By leveraging our vast distribution network, we aim to capture a larger share of this expanding industry."

With this strategic launch, Rasna is poised to cater to evolving consumer preferences, leveraging its strong brand equity, affordability, and commitment to quality.
