Climate Tech Startup RenewCred Raises INR 4.25 Cr Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based climate technology startup RenewCred has raised INR 4.25 crore in a seed funding round comprising a mix of equity and grants.

The round was led by Campus Angels Network, with participation from Kairos Early Opportunity Fund, build3 Startup Studio, VentureStudio Ahmedabad University, Ideashacks Investor Network, ACT Capital Foundation, and Social Innovation Lab by CITI Bank–IIT Kanpur, along with several angel investors.

The startup said the funds will be used to strengthen its carbon credit methodologies, scale its Net Zero digital platform, and support the issuance of carbon credits that meet regulatory and buyer requirements. RenewCred is working on building technology-led infrastructure to support high-integrity carbon credits.

Founded by Abhimanyu Rathi, with Yogendra Panchal, Shilpi Saboo, and Kaushik Gupta as part of the leadership team, RenewCred focuses on monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems. Its approach uses tools such as IoT devices, machine learning, and blockchain to improve transparency and traceability in carbon markets, particularly for smaller developers and technology-driven projects in the Global South.

The startup's Net Zero platform enables continuous tracking and verification at the level of individual carbon credits, moving away from traditional documentation-heavy processes. It also works with a network of domain experts to develop sector-specific methodologies and ensure that credits remain measurable and verifiable under international standards.

Looking ahead, RenewCred plans to expand its non-nature-based carbon credit offerings, grow its science network, and onboard additional project developers and buyers. The startup is scheduled to issue its first set of carbon credits this quarter and is targeting methodologies including biochar, electric vehicle fleets, renewable energy, methane reduction, clean fuels, and industrial decarbonisation.

Aule Space Bags USD 2 Mn in Pre-Seed Led by pi Ventures

Deep tech startup Aule Space has raised USD 2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by pi Ventures, with participation from several angel investors including Eash Sundaram, Arvind Lakshmikumar, and others.

The startup has been part of the Entrepreneurs First accelerator programme and is also backed by the Transpose Platform.

The funds will be used to expand Aule Space's engineering team, develop ground infrastructure for docking tests, and advance work on its first demonstration satellites. These satellites are scheduled to be launched next year as part of the company's initial validation efforts.

Founded in 2024 by Jay Panchal, Nithyaa Giri, and Hrishit Tambi, the Bengaluru-based startup is developing satellites designed to approach and attach to other satellites while in orbit. The technology is intended to help extend the operational life of high-value satellites, enable close-range inspection of space assets, and support the safe decommissioning of non-functional satellites.

Aule Space is focusing on addressing fuel limitations faced by satellites, particularly those in geostationary orbit. Its autonomous jetpack satellite is designed to dock with existing satellites, remain attached, and maintain their orbital position, potentially extending their service life by up to six years.

The startup said its upcoming missions will validate rendezvous, proximity operations and docking (RPOD), a capability that allows spacecraft to safely approach, manoeuvre near, and physically connect with other objects in space. Aule Space is developing a satellite-agnostic docking system combined with AI-driven guidance, navigation, and control software.

The startup plans to use its demonstration missions to prepare for future commercial deployment and, over time, aims to support a wider range of in-orbit services.

Coffee QSR Drickle Secures Around INR 6 Cr in Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based coffee-first beverage QSR brand Drickle (formerly BONOMI) has raised close to INR 6 crore in seed funding through equity.

The round saw participation from multiple angel investors and operators, including Param Kandhari, Naresh Krishnaswamy, Abhinav Mathur, Hemanshu Jain, Vinay Bhopatkar, Vaibhav Sisinty, Dalvir Suri, and Rishit Jhunjhunwala. Shaili Chopra also invested through Ideabaaz.

This comes after an earlier fundraise in April 2025, when the company secured INR 5.3 crore, followed by an additional INR 50 lakh as an extension of that round via Ideabaaz.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its outlet network across Bengaluru, strengthen backend manufacturing capabilities, and build its leadership and operations teams. Part of the funding will also be directed toward marketing and brand-building initiatives.

Founded by Rahul Nijhawann and Vardhman Jain, Drickle currently operates seven compact-format outlets in Bengaluru. Each outlet measures between 150 and 200 square feet and is clustered within micromarkets to encourage repeat purchases. The brand typically operates in the INR 100–150 price range.

Drickle follows a coffee-first approach, offering fresh-brewed flavoured coffees alongside beverages such as matcha, boba, and Thai tea. The startup runs an in-house manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, producing brewing solutions and key ingredients, allowing it to operate without espresso machines while maintaining supply chain control.