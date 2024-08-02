To date, Scimplify has raised around USD 11 million, including a USD 3.67 million seed round from 3One4 Capital and Beenext last year.

Scimplify, a player in the B2B specialty chemicals sector, has secured INR 59 crore (approximately USD 7 million) in its Series A funding round. This substantial round was led by Omnivore, with significant contributions from 3One4 Capital, Beenext Asia, and Bertelsmann.

The board at Scimplify has passed a special resolution to issue 17,514 Series A CCPS at an issue price of INR 33,676 each to raise INR 59 crore or USD 7 million, its regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies shows.

Omnivore spearheaded the investment with INR 24.7 crore, while 3One4 Capital, Beenext Asia, and Bertelsmann invested INR 13.56 crore, INR 5.6 crore, and INR 14.82 crore, respectively.

The recently invested funds will probably be utilized to increase the company's product offerings, improve its technological prowess, and scale operations to satisfy the increasing demand from a variety of industries.

To date, Scimplify has raised around USD 11 million, including a USD 3.67 million seed round from 3One4 Capital and Beenext last year.

Founded by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh in 2023, the Bengaluru-based company offers a comprehensive platform that covers the entire product lifecycle, from contract research to commercial chemical manufacturing.

Its diverse product portfolio caters to industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agrochemicals, featuring items like emulsifiers, plant growth stimulants, biostimulants, adjuvants, and biofertilizers.

In the competitive landscape of specialty chemicals, Scimplify faces notable rivals such as Atomgrid and Covvalent. Atomgrid raised USD 1.2 million in its seed round led by Merak Ventures in May, while Covvalent secured USD 4.3 million led by Nexus Venture Partners.