The COVID-induced lockdown negated all the means to raise funds. People started moving to online crowdfunding measures; one such platform is Ketto. The fintech industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years, the startup aims to address the healthcare financing gap by bridging the disparity that currently exist in receiving affordable healthcare for people regardless of their economic background.

"We ensure everyone has access to medical support they need," said, Zaheer Adenwala, co-founder and COO, Ketto, adding that the stratup is focused on expanding reach by partnering with more hospitals, including those in tier I and tier II,III cities, with an aim to improve connectivity by providing access to facilities in metro areas.

Initially developed using Core PHP, MySQL, and hosted on AWS, the platform now leverages Laravel for enhanced efficiency and scalability. "We prioritize customer satisfaction and engagement by providing regular update our users on the impact of their contributions, fostering a sense of community and involvement," he said.

Initially bootstrapped with INR 21 lakhs, Ketto has raised $10 million in funding and has a current turnover of 100 crore. Its focus remains on sustainable growth and expanding reach to serve more communities in need while maintaining financial viability.

On working in a sector which is largely regulated by the government, he explained, "Our experience has been one of collaboration with regulatory bodies to ensure that our platform adheres to all necessary regulations while effectively serving our users. It also ensures compliance and fosters trust among stakeholders." Building an enterprise requires resilience, adaptability, and a deep understanding of user needs. "It's essential to prioritize innovation, stay abreast of industry trends and foster a culture of transparency and trust within the organization," the co-founder shared.



Amount of funding received: $10 million

Year of inception: 2012

Number of employees: 400

No. of app downloads: 500,000+

Current Turnover: 100 crore