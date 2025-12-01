Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though Gen Z is still interested in going out for a night out, their definition of a night out has changed a lot over the last couple of years. Instead of EDM festivals, neon-lit bars and molotov-style drinking that was so popular in the past, Gen Z is seeking to experience a much deeper sense of spirituality and community through events related to their wellness and self-exploration. The evolution of culture is no longer just a trend; it has become a thriving industry.

In cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata in India, Boba teas and new variants of coffees and mocktails are becoming more popular than cocktails. Not just that, one of the biggest shifts is that Hindu devotional songs are replacing the bass beats of EDM, and previously considered alternative gatherings are becoming mainstream and ticketed performances.

The Collective Redefining What 'Going Out' Means for Gen Z

One company that has helped accelerate the growth of this new wave of spirituality and community is Backstage Siblings. Founded by siblings Prachi and Raghav Agarwal, Backstage Siblings creates experiences for people to connect through music, meditation and yoga, and create community through music, meditation and yoga.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India when we asked them what's driving this shift, they see it as a response to modern-day overwhelm. "In today's world, everyone is so busy, caught up in work, gadgets, and a hundred other things. Everyone is looking for an escape. We wanted to give people a different kind of high, a high without alcohol. A high that comes from music, from bhajans, from sitting together for an hour and feeling those vibrations in your body. That feeling is stronger than any substance, and in these tough times, this is the escape we want people to experience," they said.

Their events began as private local community meetings bringing people together but have evolved over time into big scale events attracting people between the ages of 18 - 35. What strikes the most about these types of events is the fact that many of those attending the type of events are not necessarily "spiritual" people in the traditional sense but rather simply seeking out an experience that has meaning to them without coming across as preachy. The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming while also being carefully designed to provide a unique and uplifting experience.

For creaters such as Prachi and Raghav, creating this combination of music, spirituality and youth culture comes naturally rather than as a result of any deliberate actions. When questioned on how they manage to seamlessly combine these elements, they explained:

"We believe that any song even a Bollywood song, when sung with the right emotion and energy, can be dedicated to the Almighty. For us, it's never about the song itself, but the feeling behind it. That's how we blend tradition with innovation. Whether it's a flute, a cajon, or a guitar, it's all the same feeling when the intention is right, and the soul."

A Trend Too Big for Brands to Ignore

India's spirituality and wellness economy, valued at 5 crore Indian rupees, has outpaced traditional nightlife growth, resulting in increased attention from brands. As alcohol and nightclub spending declines among affluent young people, growth is seen in partnerships between tea and coffee brands, wellness communities, and conscious consumer brands and creators of spiritual events. This demonstrates an example of how culture shapes commerce, and how rapidly commerce adapts to cultural shaping.

A Cultural Reset in Real Time

The early beginnings of Ecstatic Dance, Mantra Movement, Sound Healing Nights and similar gatherings took place as part of the counterculture. Today these gatherings are becoming more mainstream. Major cities in India are witnessing the rise of weekly spiritual festivals; additionally, ecstatic dance gatherings are happening all over the globe including Bali, Los Angeles, London and many other cities. The youth that used to go out to "dark places" for an escape experience, today prefers to go out in the light and connect to themselves and to others.

The rising popularity of events like those created by Backstage Siblings are helping to create and define this generation's new definition of nightlife and will contribute to this continuing change.

The New Act of Self-Care

This generational change in nightlife is not only about rejecting traditional nightlife, but also about creating a new definition of nightlife. Gen Z want to go out to venues that makes them feel safe, comfortable and connected; artists Prachi and Raghav are creating that type of venue for them.

If the future is shaped by the current trends of going out, the experience of going out will not be waking up with a hangover, it will be more about healing. And if this is the direction the new generation is headed, it's hard not to feel hopeful, it's a sign they're moving toward choices that feel healthier and far more meaningful.