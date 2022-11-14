Young Filmmaker Joins the Movement To Promote Women's Rights In Iran

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Iran is a country of contradictions. It possesses intense natural beauty, deep cultural and historical roots, and a formidable people from a kaleidoscope of ethnic origins. For 43 years, Iran has been under theocratic rule, led by a supreme leader and a power structure that has instilled fear in the very people it governs and that has ostracised the country from the global community.

According to Melicka Jamshidabadi, a highly successful filmmaker and photographer, women have been denied freedom of dress, expression, and equal rights before a court of law, as well as the ability to hold senior decision-making authority in the government or judiciary. Despite this, young Iranian women are reported to have the highest literacy rate in the Middle East, with a high percentage of university graduates. They have one of the highest percentages of university graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics when compared with other countries.

A young trailblazer in film and activism

Melicka Jamshidabadi and her film studio, Melickastudio, focus on making films that shine a light on the situation of women in Iran and convey a more profound message to viewers while also raising awareness of significant world issues. Her work addresses issues ranging from women's rights to war, poverty, and hunger. Her talent for filmmaking has film critics eager to see her future projects.

Iran-born Jamshidabadi is no stranger to global issues. She has turned her attention to the ongoing fight for women's rights in her native country following the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022. She has used her talents and reputation to advance the cause of women's rights in Iran and inspire others to join Iranians in the battle for freedom. The young filmmaker's efforts are making a difference.

"I feel very helpless being here in the US and not in Iran fighting alongside the brave women who are risking their lives for their basic human rights. The least I can do is to use my platform to be a voice for the people of my country and dream of the day that women in every country have the freedom and equality they deserve," Jamshidabadi shares.

Jamshidabadi has emerged as a key voice in the fight for freedom against the patriarchal Iranian regime. The multi-talented young filmmaker has a lot in store for her followers and her advocacies. Her dream is to create feature films that are not only entertaining but send a powerful message and raise awareness about global concerns. Jamshidabadi's most recent short film highlights the people who sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom from the regime.

The young filmmaker is making waves and encouraging more people to join the fight for freedom. The Iranian women's revolution has tapped into a collective struggle for women across the globe as they continue to face issues of equality and fairness, such as a continued lack of representation in all levels of government and business; the gender pay gap; and most concerning, the continued erosion of women's rights in places such as Afghanistan, India and even the US. It heralds a strong message to all authoritarian and patriarchal societies that a paradigm shift is on the doorstep.

The resolve of the Iranian people and the images on social media of young lives lost in this fight demonstrates that they have accepted that their freedom as a nation will come with sacrifice. There is no power greater than the collective human resolve. This is the realm of hope and where the promise of liberty lies.