Hansal Mehta On Byju's: I Was Trolled For Mocking The So Called Rags To Riches Story With Byju's constantly in the spotlight, and not for any positive reasons, a recent tweet by film maker Hansal Mehta has thrown some more mud their way.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hansal Mehta

With Byju's constantly in the spotlight, and not for any positive reasons, a recent tweet by film maker Hansal Mehta has thrown some more mud their way. Social media is awash with several individuals talking about their not so pleasant experience with the ed tech giant, and Mehta's recent tweet has been one of the most talked about ones.

"I'd called out Byjus when they came to my house trying to sell programs that my daughter did not need during the pandemic. They tried to convince her that she was poor academically in order to make an extra buck. I had to drive them out of my house. I was trolled for mocking the so called rags to riches story. I had to delete my tweets because of the abuse. As their house of cards begins to collapse it's time to remind ourselves that not all rags to riches stories are stories of honest intentions and legitimate wins," Mehta had tweeted.

SEE VIDEO: Sanjay Dutt Opens Up With Entrepreneur India

As of posting this article, the tweet had received 1 million views. What makes Mehta's tweet interesting is that fact that he was the man behind the much talked about web series Scam 1992 about the Harshad Mehta case, and he also reshared his own 2021 tweet which said, "@BYJUS is a total sham. It is material for Scam S4."

Byju's finds itself in deep waters at the current moment, and the founder, Byju Raveendran conducted a town hall meeting with the staff yesterday to shed some light on the current situation. "Last 12 months we have been struggling. But edtech will stay forever, and we are the pioneers. We are in the correct space," he had mentioned during the town hall.

Wavy Line
Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

Related Topics

Social Media

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Katrina Kaif And KL Rahul Backed HyugaLife.com Raises $5 Million

According to the company, the investment will support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Career

The Top 12 Best Jobs and Careers for Introverts

Want a career that leaves you fulfilled and doesn't take up too much social energy? Check out this breakdown of the best jobs for introverts.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Good Capital Launches $50 Million Fund For Startups Leveraging AI

The VC firm co-led by Arjun and Rohan Malhotra, said that the fund is committed to backing founders who are leveraging AI for distribution, personalisation or business operations

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

If You Want to Be a Millionaire, Start Thinking Like One

Far too often, we're led to believe at a young age that there's a limit to how much we can earn … and it's high time to shake that idea.

By Nick Gilmour
By Swadha Mishra