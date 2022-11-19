7 Niches Still Growing At an Alarming Rate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though the world has been going through some financial turmoil of late - there are some niches still growing at a remarkable rate.

We've compiled a list of seven of the fastest growing niches on the planet - take a look below.

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing has become imperative to every business in today's digitally dominated landscape. Nowadays, every business needs to be investing heavily in its digital marketing efforts. In fact, in the year 2021 alone, the digital marketing industry reached a total market size of $155.3 billion.

Digital marketing is a broadly encompassing term. It covers a lot of different strategies. These strategies include but aren't limited to Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click advertising (PPC), email marketing, influencer marketing, and even social media marketing. As more and more transactions occur over the internet and online shopping continues to grow, a lot of businesses have needed to seek professional guidance to capitalize on increasing demand. To effectively position your business in today's digitally dominated marketplace, it's more important than ever to have experience handling digital marketing. If you don't, it's best to hand off the reins to someone that does.

Digital marketing is something that offers a lot of potential. There are even ways to narrow your focus to a smaller niche inside of the digital marketing space. The key is becoming an authority on a specific niche or subject. By doing this, you can turn your blog into an authoritative source on the respective subject.

For example, there is an extremely popular blogger and digital marketer, Neil Patel. He has a blog that discusses the latest strategies going on in the digital marketing industry. The blog he runs on digital marketing is currently one of the most profitable niches. If you intend on monetizing your blog with affiliates, there are plenty of high-paying affiliates in the space. You can find a range of different services and products that you can promote. Whether you are promoting digital marketing software, plugins, platforms, and tools - there's a lot of monetization potential.

Making Money Online

Who doesn't want to make money online? Making money online will always be a popular niche. There are plenty of different ways to tap into this market. Blogging is one of the more popular ways to make money online. There were more than 31 million bloggers in the United States alone in 2020.

There are a lot of different blogs out there that teach people how to make money online. These blogs can range from teaching people how to make money freelance writing, how to make money being a virtual assistant, how to sell courses, and even how to start an online business.

If you're someone that has been running a blog for some time, it's a good niche to get into. Both bloggers and influencers have become integral in the digital marketing industry. The total global market value of influencer marketing reached as much as 13.8 billion in the year 2021.

As an increasing number of people continue to look at exploring blogging as a means to make money online, you can position yourself as an expert in the field to help them do so effectively. Whether it's showing them how to effectively create written content or how to optimize their site for organic traffic, there are plenty of ways to position yourself as an authority in the niche.

When you look towards monetizing your content, you could sell affiliate products such as hosting services and more. You can even sell SEO tools to help them optimize their blogs. Launching a crafted blogging course is another way to leverage your blog's traffic of people interested in starting their own.

CBD and Vaping

CBD and vaping niches have exploded in recent years and have seen phenomenal growth to become multi billion-dollar industries.

The legalization and relaxation of laws throughout the world on both cannabis products and CBD as well as changes in public health policy around smoking tobacco, have seen this niche grow year on year and it promises to do so well into the future.

Companies such as Vaporizerchief.com, who have been in the niche since 2013, has benefitted massively from this niche growth. Their niche vape website sees the sales of herbal vaporizers, through the Vaporizerchief.com, skyrocket as the niche grows. As an authorized and trusted dealer of many leading vape brands, they've really seen the uptick in this niche - which as we said is still growing at a phenomenal rate. With almost 10 years in business, they're a great example of success in this niche.

Health and Fitness

The health and fitness niche will always be there. This is a consistently profitable niche. The number of online fitness classes continues to grow. The pandemic only increased the number of online fitness classes out there. After all, people had no choice but to exercise at home. With that being said, some studies have shown that 9 out of 10 Americans who exercise will continue to exercise at home even after their respective local gyms have reopened.

If you are someone that is an authority in the health industry or you are a health professional with qualifications, you could easily leverage it to target this growing audience. You can start your health and fitness blog and find ways to monetize it. There's plenty of room to create high-quality content in this niche. This is especially true if you have qualifications that you can lean on. Whether it's creating a fitness course or signing people up for one-on-one training, there's plenty you can do.

For example, there is a fitness site called, "Love Sweat Fitness." The blog contains all kinds of written content and workout videos that people can use to learn how to work out and stay in shape.

This is one of the most popular blogs within the fitness niche. The niche is an incredible one with a lot of monetization possibilities. You can either become an influencer by working with fitness brands targeting the same demographic as your blog or you could sell your fitness equipment. You can even sell your fitness course once you've established authority and demonstrated value to your audience.

Personal Finance and Investing

Everyone is always looking for ways to grow their wealth. Google data shows that mobile searches related to investing and financial planning have grown by a whopping 70% throughout the past 2 years. There have been similar data that shows there's been an increase in app searches related to the same thing too.

Because of this, it's not hard to see why personal finance can be such a lucrative blog niche. If you are a financial advisor, you could help people look to better manage their money by making better investment decisions or by helping them save for their retirement.

For instance, there is a finance blog known as, "Making Sense of Cents." This blog offers all kinds of high-quality tips and advice that readers can use to get rid of debt and more.

This is a blog about how to make money online and how to grow your wealth. It's one of the more profitable niches that you can start in 2022. The Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) niche is another one that is extremely popular and rewarding.

You may be wondering how you can effectively monetize a blog if all you are doing is telling them to save money and not spend it. There are plenty of ways to do so. You could easily sell an online course teaching them how to master the stock market. You could sell an online course that teaches them how to budget and manage their expenses. You can find ways to deliver them value that allows them to save more and make more.

Recipes and Food

Food will always be an in-demand niche. It's an evergreen topic too. Once you create content around food like recipes, it's always going to be there. You also have a lot of sub-niches that you could effectively explore too. For instance, you could focus on a specific diet like a low-carb diet, or do something else that targets a specific audience.

Home cooking has become increasingly popular over the years. This only increased during the pandemic when a lot of people couldn't go out to eat. The interest in online food classes increased by a whopping 1,177% because of it.

While the niche itself is heavily saturated, there are still ways to carve out your sub-niche within the space. There are hundreds of different blogs offering meal plans, recipes, and more.

This doesn't necessarily mean that you won't have success breaking into this market. You need to be creative and try to find a way to put your personality into the blog. Because it's such a visual niche, it's important to have high-quality photos on your blog. You want to pair your blog with a social media platform to leverage its power. For food blogs, Pinterest and Instagram work very well. TikTok is another that you can drive visitors with.

When you are looking to monetize a food blog, you might want to try to partner with food brands or even offer your cookbooks or cooking classes. There are plenty of ways to monetize a food blog successfully. If you are looking to get started with creating your food blog, we've got a comprehensive guide that you can follow.

Self-Care and Personal Development

This is another popular niche. Self-care has become increasingly popular over the past few years. The unusualness of the times has led more people to look at themselves and try to improve their mental and physical well-being.

As many as 80% of people from the US say they will continue to practice self-care even after the pandemic ends. Likewise, there was a recent analysis by Google that showed that the interest in personal development isn't something isolated to January. It's something that users are searching for beyond addressing their New Year's resolutions.

If you have training in the industry, you could always consider getting into the niche and tapping into your credentials. There are plenty of different topics you can go over whether it's effective journaling, practicing mindfulness, or something else.

The Blissful Mind blog is one of the best and biggest self-care blogs out there. There is plenty of interest in products that help them de-stress and live healthier and happier lives according to Mintel's analysis [10]. You can find ways to monetize your blog by offering personal care items including scented candles and even selling journals or journal apps.

There's always a way to monetize your blog by promoting various products that help your readers organize their life, practice mindfulness, and live healthier. You can even offer one-on-one life-coaching sessions to monetize your audience.