Elon To Reinstate Himself as Twitter CEO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Tech tycoon, Elon Musk has been on a turbulent journey since taking over the social media platform Twitter as its new CEO. From sacking half the Twitter staff to charging users for the blue tick, Musk has shocked netizens with his radical decisions and no-time-to-waste attitude.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Earlier, he posted a Twitter poll that indicated Twitter users want him to step down from the post of CEO. Musk has now revealed that millions of mail-in ballots counter the poll and wish for him to remain the CEO of Twitter.

Musk said while holding a stack of ballots, "Initially the poll seemed to indicate that the majority of users and bots wish me gone, but that was a mirage". He added, "It looks like we got an overnight dump of 2 million mail-in votes that all say they want me to stay in charge of Twitter! Imagine that! Vox Populi Vox Dei!"

The rush of mail-in responses came from millions of users who missed the poll. A user wrote, " "Please Mr. Musk! Don't leave! Twitter is fun now! PLEASE!". Several more handwritten appeals were sent to Musk asking him to reconsider stepping down.

Reportedly, officials with the FBI are outraged that their expensive chinese bot farm votes were overturned by the mail-in responses. Furthermore, Twitter users have now been urged to accept the results as "free, fair, and totally secure" or bestow themselves the title of "election denier."