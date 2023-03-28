You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From conducting a generic Web search to face recognition technologies, from home automation systems and self-driving vehicles to complex decision-making processes, artificial intelligence (AI) is effortlessly transforming the world and the way we live. There is tremendous potential for the adoption of AI across a wide range of industries from entertainment to transportation. It is estimated that AI will create close to 2.3 million jobs by 2020. However, it is also feared that the advent of AI will wipe out over 1.7 million jobs, resulting in about half a million new jobs worldwide. Hence, demand for skilled and qualified professionals is poised to increase exponentially.

Technology, when used effectively, facilitates development of better human resources and enhanced productivity. It becomes even more crucial in developing countries such as India with a growing unemployment problem, and where better utilization of resources can boost social and economic development.

A new frame of engagement

Development of AI is considered the "fourth industrial revolution'. It is changing and re-framing the workspace and structures that we have been following since ages. In the future, we will not require manpower to perform routine tasks. These tasks will be performed through machines and with the support of AI, saving time and money. AI will be particularly helpful for start-ups and smaller companies.

Enhancing productivity and efficiency

The use of AI will eliminate human errors and improve output quality and strengthen cybersecurity. Using AI and machine learning can help systems to obtain more precise outcomes and will help in analyzing and adapting to new information related to a product or service with an overall inventory increase of about 20-50%. AI acts as a supporting tool for humans to enhance their productivity and expertise.

Inventive methods of Skill Training and development

In every working organization, we follow a process of training and educating employees with the updated technology and working module, manually. Now, we take help of AI to identify the individual skills and accordingly suggest the right set of training courses to further enhance skills. Adaptive learning that is personalized to the individual will be a powerful way to engage the future and today's workforce.

Personalised performance record

AI will assist workers in crafting professions synchronized with their requirements. It can also offer feedback on the positive impact of the job and workspace. Many offices have integrated AI systems to keep track of employee progress and to caution them whenever their performance dips.

AI will highlight areas of improvement

AI will offer spot-on feedback on evaluating the performance record and the area of improvement. It will help people verify all the parameters and analyze the skills that you are lacking. With the support of AI, you can plan a self-analyzing test and rectify errors. AI is supporting as a tool to enhance your professional skills and helping the company to keep track of activities.

The integration of AI has rapidly transformed the working sector. Being one of the fastest-growing economies of the world, it is imperative that India adopts AI and the accompanying working culture. However, modern businesses and professionals need to prepare themselves for the coming changes. It is a great time for us to take advantage of the opportunities represented by the emerging trends and invest in skills and technologies that will rule the future.