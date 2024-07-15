Get All Access for $5/mo

OpenAI To Develop New Reasoning Technology: Strawberry According to reports, the company that created ChatGPT is expecting Strawberry to significantly increase the AI models' capacity for reasoning.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Code-named strawberry, the new reasoning tool that OpenAI, lead by Sam Altman, is developing for its large language models (LLMs) reportedly, citing people familiar with the topic and internal company documents. According to reports, the company that created ChatGPT is expecting Strawberry to significantly increase the AI models' capacity for reasoning.

Even within the organization, Strawberry is reportedly a closely-kept secret. It was regarded as a breakthrough within the company and was once known as Q*. Nonetheless, OpenAI has provided some of its employees with Q* demos, which demonstrate the LLMs' ability to respond to challenging math and scientific queries that are presently outside the purview of commercially available models.

The document details an initiative that use Strawberry models to empower the AI of the corporation to conduct "deep research" by performing autonomous and dependable internet navigation in addition to producing responses to queries.

According to reports, Strawberry will identify a certain method of processing an AI model after it has been thoroughly pre-trained on enormous datasets. It contains a specific method for "post-training," or modifying, OpenAI's generative AI models to enhance their performance in particular ways even after they have been "trained" on a broad set of data.

OpenAI intends to employ Strawberry for long-horizon tasks (LHT), which call for an AI model to plan ahead and carry out a sequence of operations over a considerable amount of time.

In particular, OpenAI hopes that its models will employ these capabilities to do research through autonomous web browsing, supporting "computer using agent," or CUA, which will be able to act on its discoveries.
