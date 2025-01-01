Agentic AI
Indian HR Leaders Anticipate 383% Rise in Agentic AI Adoption by 2027
The shift will require every employee to gain new human, agent, and business skills, says Nathalie Scardino, President and Chief People Officer, Salesforce
National Technology Day 2025: Agentic AI – India's Next Tech Frontier?
For Agentic AI to truly thrive, experts say that businesses must embrace more than just technological upgrades
India Rides the Agentic AI Wave with Over 80% of Businesses Exploring its Potential: Deloitte Report
70 per cent of firms indicated a strong desire to use GenAI for automation, highlighting the increasing adoption of AI-powered autonomous systems across industries.
Tredence to Hire 1,700 People in 2025 as it Doubles Down on Gen AI, Agentic AI
30% of the new recruits will be in Gen AI and Agentic AI; the company also plans to train over 1,000 employees on Agentic AI in 2025