Bollywood actor

Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: How The Actor Turned Indian Acting into an International Brand

From Mirzapur to Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal has built a global identity rooted in authenticity, adaptability, and business acumen.

By Reema Chhabda
Timeless Lessons from Rekha: The Evergreen Icon Who Redefined Reinvention

As Rekha turns 71, we reflect on how her journey of reinvention, resilience, and quiet power offers timeless lessons in legacy-building for entrepreneurs and changemakers alike.

"Do What You Love and You'll Never Work a Day in Your Life": Farhan Akhtar on Passion, Purpose, and the Art of Staying Original

From directing blockbusters to building brands, Farhan Akhtar unpacks the creative hustle, business risks, and emotional resilience behind staying true to your craft in a crowded world.

Anil Kapoor on the Art of Staying Relevant: Lessons in Longevity, Leadership, and Reinvention

From single-screen stardom to global acclaim, Anil Kapoor's journey reflects the discipline, humility, and curiosity every entrepreneur needs to survive changing times.