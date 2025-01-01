GIC
GIC Joins SAMHI Hotels for Strategic Investment in India's Hospitality
The funds raised from this partnership will be used to finance capital expenditures, future acquisitions, and reduce leverage across these hotels.
Databricks Secures USD 10 Bn in Series J Funding, Valuing the Firm at USD 62 Bn
Thrive Capital led the round, with co-leaders Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, GIC, Insight Partners, and WCM Investment Management.
Ather Energy Closes USD 34.5 Mn Funding Round with Support from Co-Founders, Stride Ventures
Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, the co-founders of the Bengaluru-based company, have contributed around INR 43.28 crore.
AI Startup Atlan Raises USD 105 Mn in Series C Round Led by GIC and Meritech Capital
Existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the capital round, increasing Atlan's total fundraising to almost USD 206 million.