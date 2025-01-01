JP Morgan
Navi Finserv Strengthens Lending Position with INR 1,200 Cr Fundraise Post RBI Ban
This financial comeback includes one of its largest securitisation transactions to date, securing INR 295 crore in a deal rated AAA by an undisclosed credit agency.
Goldman Sachs Joins Navi Finserv's Expansion with USD 24.5 Mn Loan Securitization
The funds raised will support Navi's mission to simplify access to finance, enhance its operations with robust underwriting practices, and broaden financial inclusion by providing seamless credit and exceptional customer service.
Navi Finserv Secures USD 38 Mn from JP Morgan in a Securitisation Deal
Navi Finserv will use the funds to expand and grow its digital personal loan business, leveraging new technological advancements to strengthen its position in India's expanding digital lending sector.
Partior Raises USD 60 Mn in Series B Led by Peak XV Partners, Valor Capital, and Others
The investment will significantly support Partior's international network growth and the integration of additional currencies, including AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, CNH, GBP, JPY, MYR, QAR, and SAR, into its network. Partior is currently live with USD, EUR, and SGD.