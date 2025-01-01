Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton's LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund Secures Investment from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

The LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund is designed to invest in 30-35 companies with groundbreaking innovations in sectors such as Robotics, Technology, Consumer Electronics, Biotech, Healthcare, Mobility, and Material Sciences.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Udaan Secures INR 300 Cr Debt Funding to Boost Micro-Market Strategy and Market Expansion

With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.

LC Nueva Launches INR 250 Cr Momentum Fund to Boost Growth-Stage Investments in Series A and B Companies

The fund aims to support 10-15 companies at the Series A and B stages, marking a focused push into growth-stage investments.

