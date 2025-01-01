Lighthouse Canton
Lighthouse Canton's LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund Secures Investment from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management
The LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund is designed to invest in 30-35 companies with groundbreaking innovations in sectors such as Robotics, Technology, Consumer Electronics, Biotech, Healthcare, Mobility, and Material Sciences.
Udaan Secures INR 300 Cr Debt Funding to Boost Micro-Market Strategy and Market Expansion
With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.
LC Nueva Launches INR 250 Cr Momentum Fund to Boost Growth-Stage Investments in Series A and B Companies
The fund aims to support 10-15 companies at the Series A and B stages, marking a focused push into growth-stage investments.
