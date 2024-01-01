Quarterly results
News and Trends
Patanjali's Profit Soars Fivefold to INR 2,901 Crore in FY24
The company's other income jumped to INR 2,875.29 crore in FY24 from a modest INR 46.18 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Q1 Result: Marico's Profit rises 8.7%
The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.7 per cent to INR 464 crore ($55.4 million) in the April-June quarter
India Bank Q1 Results: Total Income Increased to INR 16,945 Crore
India Bank reported a total income increase to INR 16,945 crore, an 14 per cent increment from previous year
Go Digit PAT Soars to 74% Following Gross Written Premium Touching INR 2,660 Cr in Q1FY25
Go Digit reported a Gross Written Premium of INR 2,660 crore in Q1FY25