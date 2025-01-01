Series E Funding
Purple Style Labs Secures USD 40 Mn in Series E Funding for Global Expansion
The fresh capital will be used to accelerate PSL's expansion plans, enhance its omnichannel capabilities, and strengthen its presence in the global luxury fashion market.
Rapido Secures INR 250 Cr from Prosus in Series E Round
This latest investment comes just seven months after the company secured USD 120 million in a round led by WestBridge.
Edtech Leader Leap Finance Raises USD 65 Mn in Series E Round Led by Apis Partners
The fresh capital will enable Leap to scale its operations, launch new products, and further enhance its AI-driven solutions for study-abroad aspirants.
Whatfix Secures USD 125 Mn in Series E Funding Led by Warburg Pincus, Aiming for Global Expansion
The fresh funding will support category expansion, product innovation, and integrated product suite development while driving market growth in the US, EMEA, and APAC through organic growth and acquisitions.