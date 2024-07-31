How a new reality show is transforming the lives of aspiring entrepreneurs

The last time I was on a national television show, my entire world changed immediately afterward. It was a Showtime special featuring W. Kamau Bell in Brooklyn.

How did my world change? Well, the following day my daughter Lena was born. And although I didn't land any additional TV roles, I've been able to make some great memories and connect with many amazing people since then.

Rudy Mawer is one of those people. He's a celebrity marketer and a leading voice when it comes to social media and leveraging AI to build your business. So when he offered me the opportunity to appear on 60 Day Hustle, I was thrilled to join in.

The Vision Behind 60 Day Hustle

When I asked Rudy why he he got involved with 60 Day Hustle, his answer was surprising.

Although Rudy's parents were elite in sports, with one being a Triathlon Gold Medalist and the other being the Olympic Manager for Team Great Britain, they didn't excel financially. That's when Rudy realized entrepreneurship was the path to a better future, but he didn't have the resources or guidance needed to do so.

60 Day Hustle provides Rudy with a chance to provide others with the help he needed when he was first starting out. The show's website expands on this point.

"The driving force behind The 60 Day Hustle is Rudy Mawer's commitment to supporting the next generation of business leaders. In today's competitive market, many young entrepreneurs struggle with limited resources and lack of guidance. This show aims to bridge that gap by providing both financial support and invaluable mentorship from seasoned experts in a fun, exciting new TV show that can be enjoyed by everyone."

Created and Executive Produced by Chris Hayman and Michelle Delamor and Produced by Adam Horner of Sonic Gods Studios, 60 Day Hustle premieres on August 8th on Amazon Prime. You can view the trailer here.

Related: REVOLT Names Pinky Cole Hayes as Creative Visionary in Residence

What was it like being on set at 60 Day Hustle?

When I first stepped onto the stage at the $30 million studio where Sonic Gods, the production company behind the showbehind 60 Day Hustle, I was amazed by its vastness and sophistication.

From the huge green screen and LED Voulume to the cutting-edge lighting and sound systems, everything was designed to create an immersive experience.

But what really stood out to me were the people. From the cast to the crew, there was a lot of hope and excitement in the air. Although I was a judge on the show, I found myself rooting for everyone to win.

And they deserved it.

The selection process for 60 Day Hustle was meticulous, a nationwide casting call, ensuring that only the most promising and driven individuals made the cut.

Candidates underwent a rigorous application process, including business plan evaluations, pitch presentations, and interviews. The final twelve were chosen based on their innovative ideas, business acumen, and potential for growth.

It was also great to see how diverse these entrepreneurs are, each bringing their own unique worldviews, experiences, and aspirations. You can't help but get inspired to level up after meeting them.

And although I was supposed to function as a judge, it was impossible to resist passing along my guidance as well.

What can you expect from 60 Day Hustle?

The show puts participants through an intensive accelerator program designed to fast-track their business development.

Over the course of two months, they undergo rigorous - but meaningful - challenges, receive expert mentoring, and tackle real-world business obstacles. The show effectively condenses two years' worth of growth into just sixty days.

So if you're an entrepreneur, don't just watch the show; take notes and start to implement these valuable lessons as well.

Each episode is jam-packed with valuable guidance from world-renowned experts, including Jeff Fenster, the founder of Everbowl, Ginger Ressler, the co-founder of Fabletics, Business Influencer & YouTuber Chris Do, Sonic Gods Studios Co-CEO Michelle Delamorand many other experts.