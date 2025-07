Wavy Line Wavy Line

Javier Loya Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor Serial Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Community Leader

Javier Loya founded OTC Global Holdings, which BGC Group acquired for $325M. He now leads GETCHOICE! and is a minority owner of the NFL's Houston Texans. Javier has been named Ernst & Young's “Entrepreneur of the Year,” focusing his philanthropic efforts on education advancement.