Ben Richmond Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor Managing Director, North America , Xero

Ben Richmond is a chartered accountant and managing director (North America) at Xero, where he is responsible for driving Xero’s growth in the region. Ben has been recognized by CPA Practice Advisor as a “20 Under 40 Influencer” and was named Accounting Today’s “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.”