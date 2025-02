Wavy Line Wavy Line

Saulo Da Rós Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor CEO & Founder of Coworking Smart

Award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker, and business mentor. CEO & Founder of Coworking Smart, one of Brazil’s top 10 largest coworking spaces, serving 10,000+ clients. Author of the book and course O Empreendedor Smart, recognized in major media for leadership, innovation and business impact.