Kristel Bauer Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor Founder of Live Greatly, Keynote Speaker, Corporate Wellness Expert

Kristel Bauer is a top Keynote Speaker, corporate wellness and performance expert sharing insights for more happiness and success. Bauer is the author of Work-Life Tango: Finding Happiness, Harmony & Peak Performance Wherever You Work and she is the host of the "Live Greatly" podcast.