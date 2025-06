Wavy Line Wavy Line

Hilt Tatum IV Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor CEO of Dale Ventures Group of Companies

Hilt Tatum IV, CEO of Dale Ventures Group of Companies and former CEO of Oxford Consulting Group and iPoint Capital Partners, was educated at Oxford and LBS. He co-founded 20+ firms, with expertise in private equity and diverse sectors. A committed philanthropist, he supports Project Joy in Panama.