Sahil Bloom is an inspirational writer and content creator, and author of the book The 5 Types of Wealth . He captivates millions of people every week through his insights and biweekly newsletter, The Curiosity Chronicle . Bloom is a successful entrepreneur, owner of SRB Holdings, and the managing partner of SRB Ventures, an early-stage investment fund. Bloom graduated from Stanford University with an MA in public policy and a BA in economics and sociology.