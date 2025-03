Wavy Line Wavy Line

Elle Wang, Ph.D. Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor Founder and CEO of Emilia George®

A New Yorker with a doctorate in public policy, Elle Wang is the founder and CEO of Emilia George, a new line of sustainable maternity wear. Wang has a plethora of experience in personal investments and is an angel investor and advisor to startups. She is also a UN advisor and strategist.