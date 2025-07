Wavy Line Wavy Line

Sabeer Nelli Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor CEO of Zil Money Corporation and Tyler Petroleum Inc

Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Tyler Petroleum, Zil Money Corp., OnlineCheckWriter.com and Zil.US, holds 15+ years of experience in oil, retail and real estate. He launched Zil Money in 2018, a check printing and B2B payment platform, now serving over 1 million customers.