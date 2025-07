Wavy Line Wavy Line

Zachary Dorf Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor CEO & Co-founder

Zach, co-founder of Bask Health, launched the company with his twin brother Eli to create a Shopify-like platform for telehealth. With Zach's engineering expertise and Eli’s background in life sciences IB, they aim to empower non-healthcare entrepreneurs to innovate in the telehealth space.