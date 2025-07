Wavy Line Wavy Line

Jonny Caplan Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP CEO of Tech Talk Media & Impossible Media

CEO @ Tech Talk Media & Impossible Media | Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 | Host of Amazon Prime's ‘TechTalk’ | Executive Producer of ‘The Rise of A.I.’, ‘NFTme’, ‘Inside NASA’s Innovations’ + | Winner of 25+ Awards & Duke of Edinburgh Award Winner | Media Personality & Speaker