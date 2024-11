Wavy Line Wavy Line

Ray Wu Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor Managing Partner of Alumni Ventures

Ray Wu is a seasoned venture capitalist with 20+ years of experience. As Managing Partner at Alumni Ventures, he focuses on AI, SaaS, Web3, IoT, and FinTech. Ray has held leadership roles at global venture funds, HP, and Cisco. He holds an EMBA from UC Berkeley and Columbia University.