Cómo convertir a la IA en una parte central de tu estrategia empresarial

Our weekly AI integration meetings are a core part of how we operate. At these gatherings, team members share their latest discoveries on how to apply AI to video game development. For me, these events represent the culmination of our deliberate strategy to become an "AI-powered entertainment company." However, just a year ago, this was unthinkable.

For us, everything changed in October 2024. At that moment, I saw how AI tools could be customized to solve specific problems—problems unique to each person. This made me realize that we weren't facing another technology trend that would be forgotten in a couple of years. We were witnessing the beginning of a fundamental shift in the way businesses operate.

Strategic skepticism

Like many business leaders, my journey with AI began with a healthy skepticism. Initially, our company assumed artificial intelligence was just a buzzword, and we didn't see how to meaningfully apply it to our business.

This changed dramatically when I began personally experimenting with AI tools in late 2024. I realized that people don't operate at their peak efficiency, not because they're lazy, but because they often make the same mistakes others have made before.

Meanwhile, AI gives us access to collective knowledge about successful and failed methods, allowing us to make new mistakes instead of repeating old ones. This understanding led to a strategic shift for our video game company. It allowed me to begin to see AI as a fundamental component capable of transforming every aspect of our business.

The customization revolution



Providing experiences tailored to each person's needs and preferences is at the heart of my AI strategy. AI allows us to achieve much more precise personalization than simply segmenting by group. We can offer content that feels truly personal, which boosts retention.

This approach goes beyond customer-facing applications and also extends to internal processes. I've implemented AI tools that help our employees work more efficiently, adapting to their individual styles and preferences.

For example, I've noticed that sometimes I prefer to interact with information through voice, and other times through text. AI is the tool that can adapt that interaction to what's most comfortable for me at any given moment, and transform the information into the form I need.

Overcoming resistance to change

Implementing AI across an entire organization is not without its challenges, with human inertia being the main obstacle. People can be incredibly resistant to change and reluctant to even try new things. They cling to routine tasks and often give up after their first failed attempt.

Para combatir esta resistencia, mi empresa ha implementado varias estrategias:

Dar el ejemplo. Siempre empiezo por mí mismo. Muestro lo que es posible hacer con herramientas de IA y comparto los resultados.

Siempre empiezo por mí mismo. Muestro lo que es posible hacer con herramientas de IA y comparto los resultados. Crear comunidades de early adopters . Hemos creado un canal en Telegram y grupos en Slack donde los entusiastas de la IA comparten casos de uso e historias de éxito.

Hemos creado un canal en Telegram y grupos en Slack donde los entusiastas de la IA comparten casos de uso e historias de éxito. Programas de mentoría. Emparejar a empleados con experiencia en IA con quienes están aprendiendo permite ofrecer una guía personalizada.

Emparejar a empleados con experiencia en IA con quienes están aprendiendo permite ofrecer una guía personalizada. Retos y talleres periódicos. Actividades estructuradas mantienen a los empleados comprometidos y motivados para seguir explorando aplicaciones de IA.

Actividades estructuradas mantienen a los empleados comprometidos y motivados para seguir explorando aplicaciones de IA. Celebrar las pequeñas victorias. Reconocer y compartir los logros, por mínimos que sean, ayuda a mantener el impulso.

El CEO como impulsor de la IA

El liderazgo juega un papel crucial en la integración exitosa de la inteligencia artificial. Como CEO, mi trabajo es inspirar y guiar a las personas hacia una adopción eficiente de esta tecnología.

Esto va más allá de simplemente promover el uso de la IA. También implica ayudar a los empleados a comprender cómo aplicarla en sus funciones específicas. Muchas personas tienden a pensar que la IA no puede aportar nada a sus trabajos.

Para atender esto, trabajo personalmente con los empleados para identificar aplicaciones de IA en sus tareas diarias. A veces, tengo que pasar cinco días seguidos preguntándole a alguien si ya intentó usar inteligencia artificial para una tarea en particular, hasta que finalmente lo hace... y se sorprende con los resultados.

Equilibrio entre eficiencia y creatividad

Aunque la IA puede aumentar dramáticamente la eficiencia, sigo creyendo que la creatividad humana es esencial. Para que algo sea creado, alguien debe querer crearlo. La IA es una herramienta en manos de un autor. Puede acelerar o ralentizar el proceso, pero no iniciará la creación por sí sola.

Esta perspectiva da forma a nuestro enfoque de integración de la IA como una alianza entre la creatividad humana y la eficiencia de la máquina. Es una simbiosis increíble: los humanos dirigen a la IA, y la IA hace lo que mejor sabe hacer.

Un futuro impulsado por la IA

Para las empresas que buscan hacer de la inteligencia artificial una parte central de su estrategia, mi consejo es empezar en pequeño, iterar con rapidez y enfocarse en la personalización.

Our team is just starting out on this journey. But if we move quickly enough, we'll stay ahead of the curve. We just need to move faster than everyone else. We don't need to move perfectly, just move fast. I predict that, in the next year, we'll have transformed 30% of our content creation and code development processes to significantly leverage AI.

Making artificial intelligence a central component of your business strategy isn't just about adopting a new technology, but about fundamentally rethinking how your organization operates. In my experience, this requires a combination of visionary leadership, systematic implementation, and a willingness to iterate and learn.

The world has changed. Those who adopt AI today will not only gain a competitive advantage, but will also actively participate in transforming the future of business.

