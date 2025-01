Wavy Line Wavy Line

Daria Leshchenko CEO of SupportYourApp, Co-founded Label Your Data & Outstaff Your Team

Daria Leshchenko became the CEO of SupportYourApp at the age of 24. Under her supervision, the company was featured on the Top-5 outsourced customer support providers list. She also co-founded Label Your Data and Outstaff Your Team. Daria was featured in the 200 Female Founders list by Inc.