150sec

Bio

150sec offers the best news about emerging technology, events, entrepreneurs and investors and continues to report on the growing influence of the CEE region.

Latest

Business News

3 Lessons From European Entrepreneurs Who Succeeded in the U.S.

How do you make it despite the obstacles of strict immigration laws, the language barrier and other challenges?

Business News

Does Protecting Europe's Gastronomic Heritage Restrict Innovation?

Recipes have become more like historic artifacts or national treasures rather than cooking or baking instructions.

Business News

How Concerned Should European Companies Be About Google's Algorithm Update?

Whenever the search giant makes changes, traffic to certain sites drops.

Business News

U.K. Is Home to One Third of Europe's Tech Unicorns

The findings are a tonic for the U.K., which has otherwise been mired in difficulties surrounding the Brexit conundrum.

Business News

The European Countries Offering the Best and Worst in 'Digital Life'

The top country won't surprise you, but the lower ranking ones likely will.

Business News

These European Startups Are Helping to Address the Microplastic Problem

The issue puts us and ocean life at risk, but companies and governments are starting to address the issue.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...