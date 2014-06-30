Alastair Mitchell

Bio

Alastair Mitchell is a partner at EQT Ventures and has in-depth experience of B2B software, sales and marketing. Prior to EQT Ventures, Mitchell was an angel investor and previously co-founded online collaboration company Huddle, with the aim of helping organizations work better together

Latest

Culture

Company Culture Is Everything

Business owners and leaders need to examine and re-define what company culture means amid Covid-19 and beyond.

Leadership

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Rethink Talent and Leadership

Never waste a crisis or an opportunity to refocus on success.

Innovation

Create Meaningful Change: How Entrepreneurs Can Collaborate with the Public Sector During a Crisis

A few points to consider when innovating for a greater purpose.

Thought Leaders

5 Reasons Why It's Not Yet Time to Move Your Startup to Silicon Valley

Why staying in Europe may make strong business sense and ensures the pitfalls of heading prematurely to the West Coast are avoided.

Growing a Business

How Brexit Will Renegotiate Relationships Between Startups Across Europe and the Rest of the World

In the wake of Brexit, it's not just startups in the U.K. that will need to renegotiate their relationships.

Growing a Business

3 Steps to Win, Retain and Grow Revenue

Simple things like teaming up with clients to brainstorm ideas and streamlining your bidding process can boost your bottom line.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...