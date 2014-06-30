Alastair Mitchell
Company Culture Is Everything
Business owners and leaders need to examine and re-define what company culture means amid Covid-19 and beyond.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Rethink Talent and Leadership
Never waste a crisis or an opportunity to refocus on success.
Create Meaningful Change: How Entrepreneurs Can Collaborate with the Public Sector During a Crisis
A few points to consider when innovating for a greater purpose.
5 Reasons Why It's Not Yet Time to Move Your Startup to Silicon Valley
Why staying in Europe may make strong business sense and ensures the pitfalls of heading prematurely to the West Coast are avoided.
How Brexit Will Renegotiate Relationships Between Startups Across Europe and the Rest of the World
In the wake of Brexit, it's not just startups in the U.K. that will need to renegotiate their relationships.
3 Steps to Win, Retain and Grow Revenue
Simple things like teaming up with clients to brainstorm ideas and streamlining your bidding process can boost your bottom line.