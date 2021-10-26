Arthur Wilson

Arthur Wilson is a digital marketing consultant specialising in advising small businesses and startups. He works closely with brands across industries and is passionate about helping businesses to punch above their weight online.

Latest

Marketing

How Businesses Can Tap into Gen Z's Passion for Fitness and Wellbeing

Gen Z have markedly shifted their outlook, wants, likes, expectations and attitudes compared to the previous generation. Here's how your business can meaningfully, helpfully, and authentically capitalise on it.

Operations & Logistics

How Hierarchical Task Analysis Can Help Organisations Achieve Operational Excellence

Procedural errors cause delays, create more mistakes, and affect quality and service, too. So how can businesses refine operations to improve outcomes and consistency?

Business Culture

Are We Doing Enough to Encourage People Back to the Workplace?

As the landscape of work continues to evolve, the question arises: What can we do to make our workspaces places people actively want to return to?

Science & Technology

4 Key Health Tech Trends for Businesses in 2024

This year, healthcare faces the influence of pivotal societal drivers: an aging population, the rise of transformative technologies shaping the healthcare landscape, and persistent global economic uncertainties.

Business Culture

Why Great Office Design Has Never Been More Important

Organizations invested millions creating spaces employees want to be in. Now, in an age where more of us are working away from a centralised place of work, office design has paradoxically become even more critical.

Marketing

Prioritising Marketing Budgets During Economic Uncertainty

Now is an important time to take stock of all your current marketing efforts and to decide which areas you should continue focusing on, and in which activities there are potential savings to be made — either to re-invest or to add to a financial business buffer.

